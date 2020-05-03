Sections
Home / India News / Mumbai’s Dharavi records 94 new Covid-19 cases; its highest single-day jump

Mumbai’s Dharavi records 94 new Covid-19 cases; its highest single-day jump

Dharavi also breached the 500-mark on Sunday with the total number of Covid-19 positive cases climbing to 590.

Updated: May 03, 2020 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent | Written by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Two people succumbed to the highly contagious disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths in Dharavi to 20. (HT PHOTO.)

Ninety four new coronavirus cases were reported from Mumbai’s Dharavi on Sunday, the highest single-day spike so far in Asia’s largest slum.

Two people succumbed to the highly contagious disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths in Dharavi to 20.

Dharavi also breached the 500-mark on Sunday with the total number of Covid-19 positive cases climbing to 590.

Despite a large number of Covid-19 cases being reported daily from the large slum cluster, no deaths were reported among Covid-19 positive patients for two days in a row after which reports of the two deaths emerged on Sunday.



India registered a record jump of 83 deaths and 2,487 cases in 24 hours on Sunday, as the number of Covid-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 while the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 40,263, health ministry data indicated.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 28,070, while 10,886 people have recovered and been discharged.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, also include 111 foreign nationals.

Of the 83 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 36 were from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, three each from Rajasthan and Delhi, two from Telangana and one each from Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic accounts for the maximum number of nationwide fatalities with 521 deaths. Gujarat follows second with 262 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 156, Rajasthan 65, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 43, and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh 33 each.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
May 03, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Maharashtra’s retired top cops donate PPE kits to police staff battling Covid-19
May 03, 2020 22:57 IST
Pune set for gradual ease of restrictions
May 03, 2020 22:55 IST
Covid-19 cases double in three days, Punjab among 10 worst-hit states
May 03, 2020 22:54 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.