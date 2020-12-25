Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case for the first time since April

Dharavi, once a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspot in Mumbai, did not report a single infection in the last 24 hours for the first time since April when the first patient was detected in the area, news agency PTI reported on Friday. The caseload of Dharavi now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12, eight of them in home isolation and four in a Covid care centre, PTI cited a civic official as saying. So far, 3,464 people have recovered in Dharavi, where 650,000 people are crammed into shanty colonies spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

The first Covid-19 case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first such case was detected in Mumbai.

Maharashtra recorded 3,580 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,909,951. The death toll breached the 49,000 mark after 89 new casualties. Maharashtra has controlled its daily caseload and has not crossed 5,000 cases for the past 20 days. A total of 98,503 cases have been reported in December, against the 109,166 from November 1 to November 24.

Mumbai clocked 643 cases, taking the count to 289,204, and 12 deaths, taking the toll to 11,045. Pune city recorded 299 cases, pushing the tally to 189,338. Nagpur city stands third after Mumbai and Pune in terms of daily caseload with 237 new cases.

The state has completed 12,341,204 Covid tests with 62,728 tests conducted on Thursday. The overall positivity rate of the state stood at 15.48%. The number of recovered patients reached 1,804,871 with 3,171 recorded in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate remains at 94.5%.