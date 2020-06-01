Mumbai’s first containment zone’s restrictions lifted partially after 2 months

Cycling on Worli sea face during lockdown in wake of Covid-19 spread in Mumbai, India. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Lockdown restrictions have been lifted from 75% of the areas under Worli-Koliwada, Mumbai’s first containment zone, which also reported the first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive case in the city, after over 60 days on Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

The civic body officials said only parts of Worli-Koliwada, where there are still active Covid-19 positive cases, are sealed, while relaxations are being allowed in the rest of the areas. Worli-Koliwada was declared a containment zone on March 29 after it reported four Covid-19 positive cases.

Worli Koliwada, which falls under G South Ward of BMC that covers Worli, Prabhadevi, and Lower Parel, has reported 2,008 Covid-19 positive cases so far. Around 50% of the patients, or 999, have recovered so far and the rest are still undergoing treatment.

Aditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Worli-Koliwada, took to Twitter on the easing of lockdown restrictions in his constituency from Monday.

“Worli Koliwada, where many Covid-19 positive patients were found and a containment zone was created, has now been partially de-contained. Only places with active patients are sealed.”

“Initially, we encountered several problems here, as this was the first containment zone. However, it became a model for fighting Covid-19. I thank the residents for their cooperation,” he further tweeted.

BMC data showed that of the 717 containment zones in the city, Worli has eight, including Worli Koliwada-Janata Colony, Worli Police camp, Motilal Nehru Nagar, Mariama Nagar, Prem Nagar, Siddarth Nagar, VP Nagar, and Worli BDD Chawl. Mumbai has over 3,336 sealed buildings of which 40 are located in Worli-Koliwada alone.

Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s G South Ward, said, “Lockdown restrictions will remain in place in Worli-Koliwada and Janata Colony as per the decision taken during a meeting attended by the representatives of the Mumbai Police, the civic body and community leaders.”

The BMC authorities have marked 12 and seven clusters in Worli Koliwada and Janata Colony, respectively, where the restrictions are still in place.

The 12 clusters in Worli Koliwada are Achanak Krida Mandal, Sonapur lane, Amar Prem Chowk, Tare House, Arun Prakas Sangh, Lawrence Kini House, Thomas Kini House, Omkar Niwas, Dominic Kini Chawl, Pakhaari Lane, Navjeevan Colony, Worli Fort, and Sukur Master Chawl.

The seven clusters of Janata Colony are Saikrupa Seva Mandal, Amar Sandesh Sports Club, Behind Building Number 42, Sagar Darshan, Sai Baba Mandir, Udar Krida Mandal, and Golden Krida Mandal.

In the first week of May, the BMC authorities had also allowed fishermen from Worli-Koliwada to venture out to the Arabian Sea while anticipating the onset of monsoon. A maximum of five boats from each of the three jetties was allowed to venture out to the sea one at a time. But, there were hardly any takers, as fishermen were not allowed to sell their catch in the market because of the prevailing lockdown restrictions.