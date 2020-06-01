Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s first containment zone’s restrictions lifted partially after 2 months

Mumbai’s first containment zone’s restrictions lifted partially after 2 months

The civic body officials said only parts of Worli-Koliwada, where there are still active Covid-19 positive cases, are sealed, while relaxations are being allowed in the rest of the areas.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:30 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Cycling on Worli sea face during lockdown in wake of Covid-19 spread in Mumbai, India. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Lockdown restrictions have been lifted from 75% of the areas under Worli-Koliwada, Mumbai’s first containment zone, which also reported the first coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive case in the city, after over 60 days on Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

The civic body officials said only parts of Worli-Koliwada, where there are still active Covid-19 positive cases, are sealed, while relaxations are being allowed in the rest of the areas. Worli-Koliwada was declared a containment zone on March 29 after it reported four Covid-19 positive cases.

Worli Koliwada, which falls under G South Ward of BMC that covers Worli, Prabhadevi, and Lower Parel, has reported 2,008 Covid-19 positive cases so far. Around 50% of the patients, or 999, have recovered so far and the rest are still undergoing treatment.

Aditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Worli-Koliwada, took to Twitter on the easing of lockdown restrictions in his constituency from Monday.



“Worli Koliwada, where many Covid-19 positive patients were found and a containment zone was created, has now been partially de-contained. Only places with active patients are sealed.”

“Initially, we encountered several problems here, as this was the first containment zone. However, it became a model for fighting Covid-19. I thank the residents for their cooperation,” he further tweeted.

BMC data showed that of the 717 containment zones in the city, Worli has eight, including Worli Koliwada-Janata Colony, Worli Police camp, Motilal Nehru Nagar, Mariama Nagar, Prem Nagar, Siddarth Nagar, VP Nagar, and Worli BDD Chawl. Mumbai has over 3,336 sealed buildings of which 40 are located in Worli-Koliwada alone.

Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s G South Ward, said, “Lockdown restrictions will remain in place in Worli-Koliwada and Janata Colony as per the decision taken during a meeting attended by the representatives of the Mumbai Police, the civic body and community leaders.”

The BMC authorities have marked 12 and seven clusters in Worli Koliwada and Janata Colony, respectively, where the restrictions are still in place.

The 12 clusters in Worli Koliwada are Achanak Krida Mandal, Sonapur lane, Amar Prem Chowk, Tare House, Arun Prakas Sangh, Lawrence Kini House, Thomas Kini House, Omkar Niwas, Dominic Kini Chawl, Pakhaari Lane, Navjeevan Colony, Worli Fort, and Sukur Master Chawl.

The seven clusters of Janata Colony are Saikrupa Seva Mandal, Amar Sandesh Sports Club, Behind Building Number 42, Sagar Darshan, Sai Baba Mandir, Udar Krida Mandal, and Golden Krida Mandal.

In the first week of May, the BMC authorities had also allowed fishermen from Worli-Koliwada to venture out to the Arabian Sea while anticipating the onset of monsoon. A maximum of five boats from each of the three jetties was allowed to venture out to the sea one at a time. But, there were hardly any takers, as fishermen were not allowed to sell their catch in the market because of the prevailing lockdown restrictions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Jun 01, 2020 18:30 IST
AirAsia India offers 50,000 seats without charging base fare to doctors amid pandemic
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
Nigerian among six held with 3.5kg heroin in Mohali
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
With CM nod to Covid cess on liquor, Punjab to mop up ₹145 cr revenue
Jun 01, 2020 18:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.