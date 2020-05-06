With 769 cases today, Mumbai’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10k

A medical screening taking place in Dharavi during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO.)

Mumbai registered 769 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the city’s highest single-day spike, taking the financial capital’s total number of coronavirus cases to a staggering 10,714, according to state health department data.

The total number of deaths in Mumbai city currently stands at 412. Mumbai alone accounts for 63.93% of the Covid-19 cases in the state.

Maharashtra reported 1,233 fresh Covid-19 cases – this too a new single-day high –in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 16,758. Maharashtra’s doubling rate currently stands at 10 days, as it crossed the 8,000-mark on April 26.

At least 34 Covid-19 positive patients died in the last 24 hours, with 25 of them from Mumbai. The death toll in the state due to the Covid-19 pandemic now stands at 651.

This is the second time recently that Maharashtra has reported new Covid-19 cases in four digits in a single day, according to the state health department.

The previous one-day high was 1,008 cases, which was reported on May 1.

In India, Maharashtra has been the worst-hit by the highly infectious coronavirus disease. Out of the 34 deaths recorded today, 25 were from Mumbai, three each from Pune and Akola, one each from Jalgaon and Solapur.

According to a senior bureaucrat, the Centre had projected a spike in coronavirus cases in mid-May and therefore the state is making necessary arrangements to deal with the surge in positive cases. The official said that the state is ramping up the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and ordering around 15,000 private doctors in Mumbai to go on Covid-19 duty.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has interacted with the central agencies including the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Ministry of Railways and Mumbai Port Trust to provide their hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and other major cities as “part of preparedness”.

“As a part of planning, the state government has requested hospitals, institutions & buildings under the management of the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army, Navy and other Central Gov. undertakings to make their facilities available across Maharashtra. This is to make sure there is availability of ICU beds & isolation centres as a part of preparedness,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.

State health minister Rajesh Tope too held a meeting with union health minister Harsh Vardhan on the preparation and planning related to the pandemic. The health minister said that the state has issued a notification making it mandatory for private doctors in Mumbai to report to hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients.