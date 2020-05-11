‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with chief ministers from other states participated in the video conference convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. (SHIV SENA.)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed the need for taking cautious decisions over relaxation from the ongoing lockdown considering the possibility of a spike in Covid-19 cases in May and even in June and July. Thackeray has also demanded that the local train services in Mumbai be started only for essential services.

The CM has also pointed out the risk of the spread of the virus through migrant workers who are travelling back to their respective states.

Thackeray, along with chief ministers from other states participated in the video conference, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Thackeray said that the peak of the coronavirus is projected in May and the rise may continue for the next two months, and in such a scenario, the decision about the lockdown should be taken very cautiously.

“The infection relapsed in Wuhan in China. The World Health Organization too has warned us about the possibilities of the spread of the infection. The Prime Minister should lead the way as far as the firm decision over the relaxations with the lockdown is concerned. States will implement it strictly,” he said.

Thackeray demanded the resumption of the local railway services in Mumbai only for the people engaged in essential services. The CM said that the employees and people engaged in essential and emergency services should be given entry in local trains based on identity cards.

He has also warned about the threat of the spread of coronavirus through the migrants travelling from various hotspots back to their home states. He said that the states needed to be extra vigilant while giving them entry, or else, the infection is likely to spread across the nation.

Thackeray has also batted for additional central forces in support of the state police to relieve them from stress. The CM said that the Centre should make the central security forces available whenever there is need.

The Maharashtra CM apprised the PM about the steps taken by the state government in augmenting the bed, quarantine facilities at Racecourse, Nehru Science Centre, BKC and Goregaon Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. He expressed the need to encourage the pharmaceutical companies that are into the production of drugs related to Covid-19. He demanded the waiver of GST on the equipment required in fight against the pandemic.

Stating that Maharashtra witnessed a loss of Rs 35,000 crore in revenue receipts in the last two months, Thackeray demanded the release of the state’s share in central taxes and GST. He has also asked for directives to the Reserve Bank of India to facilitate farmers getting farm loans in the Kharif season.