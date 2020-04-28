Sections
Home / India News / Mumbai’s Mantralaya to be disinfected after 4 cleaning staff test positive for Covid-19

According to BMC officials, four employees from the cleaning team of Mantralaya have tested positive in the last two days. One staffer tested positive on Sunday while the other three tested positive on Monday.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 17:33 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The cleaning personnel at Mantralaya are employees of a private firm that has been appointed for housekeeping activities. (HT PHOTO.)

A day after four housekeeping staff tested positive for Covid-19, the Maharashtra government has decided to disinfect Mantralaya, the state secretariat. It has decided to disinfect the Mantralaya building at Nariman Point and the new administrative building, situated next to it on April 29 and 30. Consequently, both the buildings and all the government offices there will remain closed for both the days.

“Following the directives issued by the Central government, it has become necessary to disinfect both Mantralaya and the new administrative building as a result they will remain closed on April 29 and 30,” states the order issued by Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary, general administration department (GAD).

Kunte also confirmed that they had decided to disinfect the buildings after cleaning staff tested positive. “We decided to disinfect the buildings as a precautionary measure. We cannot take any risk,” he said.

According to BMC officials, four employees from the cleaning team of Mantralaya have tested positive in the last two days. One staffer tested positive on Sunday while the other three tested positive on Monday.



The cleaning personnel are employees of a private firm that has been appointed for housekeeping activities.

Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, public works department (PWD) said they are taking all possible preventive measures. “We have also traced 17-18 people who have come in contact with the cleaning staff and all of them have been tested for Covid-19. Fortunately, no one from those contacts have tested positive,” Saunik said.

