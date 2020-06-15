Mumbai: Six arrested for smuggling gutkha worth Rs4.84 lakh

Sections
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:23 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Mumbai: Six people, who were smuggling gutkha, or chewing tobacco, comprising betel and palm nuts, worth Rs4.84 lakh from Gujarat, were arrested by the Oshiwara police station authorities on Sunday night.

The police also seized a truck and a tempo along with the banned gutkha.

The accused will be produced before a local court on Monday.

The accused have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 272 (bid to sale adulterated edible substance) 273 (sale of noxious substance), 336 (an act endangering personal safety of others), 34 (several people are involved with a common criminal intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.



Dayanand Bangar, a senior police inspector from Oshiwara police station, said, “We acted on the basis of a tip-off and organised a trap for the truck, which was carrying the contraband from Gujarat, near Rajnagar in Jogeshwari (West). We unearthed the banned substance and all six accused were arrested.”

“The truck was to deliver seven buffaloes in Mumbai. The banned gutkha, worth Rs4.84 lakh, was hidden at the top of the truck,” said Raghunath Kadam, inspector, Oshiwara police station.

The accused have been identified as Sahal Madhia (24), Arar Madhia (31), Chandrakant Pawar (52), Zuber Kamani (30), Imtiyaz Madhia (40) and Imran Ravani (40).

