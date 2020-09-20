Sections
Mumbai, Thane brace for heavy rain as IMD sounds orange alert

Heavy to very heavy rain could lash Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday according to the IMD’s forecast.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Dark rain clouds over the skyline seen from Marine Drive in Mumbai. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The weather bureau on Sunday upgraded its rain warning for Mumbai and Thane to an orange alert - heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places - for Tuesday.

A yellow alert has been issued for Monday with a forecast for heavy rain at isolated areas or thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with gusty winds.

“Active monsoon conditions and enhanced rain activity up to September 22 due to the development of a low pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen surface level winds and its convergence along the west coast,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Though a yellow alert had been sounded for Sunday as well, no rain was recorded throughout the day between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Over the past 24 hours, between 8.30 am Saturday and 8.30 am Sunday, the Santacruz weather observatory recorded 12.4 mm rainfall while Colaba received 2.8 mm rain.

“While light to moderate rain was recorded over 24 hours ending Sunday across Mumbai and Thane, northern suburbs of Mira Bhayander received heavy rain. Heavy rain is expected along north and south Konkan and isolated areas of interior Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday” said Hosalikar.

The drop in rain activity led to a rise in temperatures on Sunday as Santacruz recorded the maximum temperature at 32.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degree Celsius above normal while Colaba recorded the day temperature close to the normal mark.

