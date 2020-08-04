Mumbai: Two missing after a fishing boat carrying 13 fishermen capsizes

A fishing boat, Lucky Star, carrying 13 fisher folks from Gorai, went into the sea for fishing last Saturday. (PTI (Representative Image))

A fishing boat, carrying 13 fisher folks, capsized around 10 nautical miles from Gorai coast on Tuesday.

Though 11 fisher folks were rescued by another boat, two persons are still missing.

Senior inspector Sanjeev Narkar of Gorai police station said the incident occurred around 2 pm and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Indian Navy authorities have been informed for search and rescue operations of the two missing fishermen.

“A rescue boat has been dispatched for search and rescue operations,” said RK Singh, commandant, ICG.

While returning the boat capsized around 10 nautical miles away from the coast on Tuesday afternoon.

Another fishing boat, God King, from Uttan rescued the 11 fisher folks, Narkar said.

“Perhaps, the boat capsized because of the choppy waters. It could be a technical snag as well. We will ascertain the cause after we record the rescued fisher folks’ statement,” Narkar added.