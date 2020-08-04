Sections
Home / India News / Mumbai: Two missing after a fishing boat carrying 13 fishermen capsizes

Mumbai: Two missing after a fishing boat carrying 13 fishermen capsizes

Senior inspector Sanjeev Narkar of Gorai police station said the incident occurred around 2 pm and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Indian Navy authorities have been informed for search and rescue operations of the two missing fishermen.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:28 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A fishing boat, Lucky Star, carrying 13 fisher folks from Gorai, went into the sea for fishing last Saturday. (PTI (Representative Image))

A fishing boat, carrying 13 fisher folks, capsized around 10 nautical miles from Gorai coast on Tuesday.

Though 11 fisher folks were rescued by another boat, two persons are still missing.

Senior inspector Sanjeev Narkar of Gorai police station said the incident occurred around 2 pm and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Indian Navy authorities have been informed for search and rescue operations of the two missing fishermen.

“A rescue boat has been dispatched for search and rescue operations,” said RK Singh, commandant, ICG.



A fishing boat, Lucky Star, carrying 13 fisher folks from Gorai, went into the sea for fishing last Saturday.

While returning the boat capsized around 10 nautical miles away from the coast on Tuesday afternoon.

Another fishing boat, God King, from Uttan rescued the 11 fisher folks, Narkar said.

“Perhaps, the boat capsized because of the choppy waters. It could be a technical snag as well. We will ascertain the cause after we record the rescued fisher folks’ statement,” Narkar added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Gnarly’ tumour: Research shows this herbivorous dinosaur got cancer too
Aug 04, 2020 18:44 IST
PM Modi condoles death of theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi
Aug 04, 2020 18:43 IST
Kolkata Police bust fake Covid-19 test racket, one arrested
Aug 04, 2020 18:47 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: ‘I grew up applying fairness creams’
Aug 04, 2020 18:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.