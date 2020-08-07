Sections
Mumbai: Two persons injured after concrete slab falls down from residential building

Several incidents were also reported of the uprooting of trees and a metal shed of a housing society blown away due to gust of winds that accompanied the monsoon rains. However, nobody was injured after the shed had blown away.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:08 IST

By Ankita G Menon, Thane

The concrete slab fell on Meena Solanki (30) and Praveen Solanki ( 16) at around 5 am on Friday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo (Representative Image))

Two persons were injured on Friday early morning after a concrete slab fell down in a 35-year-old two-storey building near Khartan Road in Thane following incessant overnight rains.

The concrete slab fell on Meena Solanki (30) and Praveen Solanki ( 16) at around 5 am on Friday. While Meena’s right hand was injured, Praveen sustained injuries on his head and right ear. Both of them are undergoing treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

“The concrete slab fell on two persons, who were sleeping, inside a room in a building located next to Thane College. The civic authorities have been asked to repair the building,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane.



Local residents at Khartan Road woke up to the incident on Friday early morning.

“We heard a loud thud, but initially, couldn’t make out where it was coming from. Later, we found that the concrete slab had fallen on two persons, who were sleeping in a room,” said Veena Gohil, a resident of Khartan Road.

