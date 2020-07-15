Mumbai wakes up to heavy showers; city surpasses July average rainfall target

Mumbai has received 910.2 millimetres (mm) of rains between July 1 and 15 (Wednesday) until 2:30 pm against the month’s average rainfall of 840.7, or 108%, to date. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities’ forecast came true, as Mumbai and its suburbs received incessant rainfall with intermittent intense spells since Wednesday morning leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions at several places.

Heavy to very heavy rain led Mumbai to surpass its July average rainfall received, even though another 15 days are still left for the month to end.

Mumbai has received 910.2 millimetres (mm) of rains between July 1 and 15 (Wednesday) until 2:30 pm against the month’s average rainfall of 840.7, or 108%, to date.

So far, the city has also met 58% of its seasonal rainfall target.

On Wednesday morning within a brief span of three hours – from 8:30 am to 11: 30 am – suburban Mumbai recorded 62 mm of rainfall, while south Mumbai received 13 mm. Over the next three hours, rain intensity increased in south Mumbai, but lessened in suburban Mumbai.

Mumbai suburbs and south Mumbai recorded 78.2 mm and 38.8 mm between 8:30 and 2:30 pm, respectively.

Most areas in the northern suburbs such as Borivli, Kandivli, Dahisar, central suburbs such as Bandra, Santacruz, and parts of south Mumbai such as Mahalaxmi and Byculla were lashed by intense rains, ranging between 65 and 85 mm, which led to waterlogging in many parts of the city.

Over the past 24 hours – 8:30 am on Tuesday and 8:30 am Wednesday – south Mumbai recorded 121.6 mm rain, while the suburbs received 96.6 mm.

Maximum rainfall was recorded in Malad at 161.6 mm, followed by Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) (148.6 mm), Kandivli (124 mm), and Chembur (118.2 mm).

IMD classifies 15.6-64.4 mm as moderate rain; heavy rain (64.5-115.5 mm); very heavy rain (115.6-204.4 mm); and extremely heavy rain (over 204.5 mm).

The weather bureau had issued an orange alert -- heavy to very heavy rain forecast -- for Wednesday.

However, the intensity is likely to reduce from Thursday onwards.

“Our model forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy rain with possibilities of isolated extremely heavy (more than 200 mm) rain over Konkan, including Mumbai and Thane throughout the day on Wednesday, and the trend is likely to continue with marginally reduced intensity on Thursday, too. Satellite and radar images are indicating intense cloud cover over the coast owing to active monsoon conditions under the influence of strong lower level westerly wind convergence coupled with an upper air cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

The IMD also predicted very high, or over three feet deep, flooding possibility across 29 of 656 locations in 24 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While 61 of 656 spots could witness high flooding probability (two-three feet deep), another 139 spots may experience moderate flooding (one-two feet deep) and 383 areas could witness low probability (less than a foot deep).

The weather bureau suggested action in the form of proper regulation of traffic and restricted movement of the public in affected areas, especially low-lying zones.