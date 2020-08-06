Mumbai: Wall collapses, landslides and uprooted trees affect traffic in the city

Sections
Mumbai Police has advised Mumbaikars to stay at home because of the inclement weather.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:49 IST

By Suraj Ojha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A tree falls on a truck due to strong winds and rains at Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Vehicular traffic movement across the city was disrupted on Thursday, as heavy monsoon rains accompanied by gusts of strong winds triggered wall collapses, cave-ins, and uprooting of trees in the past 24 hours.

Wall collapses were reported from nine locations in the city and 339 trees were uprooted in the past 24 hours.

A wall of the ridge road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed at night on Wednesday, which led to the suspension of traffic on both sides of the road, said Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of police (ACP) (traffic), Mumbai Police.



“Restoration work is in progress,” he said.

A cave-in was reported at Kandivali near Western Express Highway (WEH) on Wednesday night and another one on Ali Yavar Jung Marg.

“This is the second time that a cave-in had occurred at the same location following on which traffic was disrupted at WEH,” he added.

On Thursday noon, rains have stopped and no major waterlogging has been reported in the city.

However, the vehicular traffic movement has been reduced to a crawl at the following locations in the city: Wadi Bundar junction; Tin Bakda; Bandra Bandstand; Mahalakshmi Junction; BD Road; JJ Junction; SCLR slip road; Kandiwali at WEH; JVLR; SV Road; LBS Marg near Kurla, etc.

