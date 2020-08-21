Mumbai woman booked for threatening doctor who asked her to wear mask

The doctor has alleged that several relatives of a patient at her nursing home were not wearing masks. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

A woman has been booked by the police for abusing and threatening a doctor of a nursing home in Mumbai’s Grant Road who had asked her to wear mask and not to crowd. The police has not arrested the woman yet.

According to the DB Marg police, doctor Kavita Tilwani, 48 has given the complaint to the police on Wednesday. Tilwani,who is a resident of Malabar Hill area, runs the SP Nursing Home in Grant Road along with her brother.

On August 17, a pregnant patient Faizma Shaikh was admitted at the nursing home for pregnancy-related complications. Her caesarean delivery was done on August 18, the police said.

On Thursday while Shaikh was at the patient room more than 20 of her relatives turned up at the nursing home to see her. Few of them were not wearing masks, the doctor said in her complaint.

When Tilwani visited the patient’s room to see Shaikh, she saw that her relatives had crowded the place while three women were sitting on the patient’s bed. And few of them were not wearing masks.

When Tilwani raised objection for the same and asked them to wear mask and leave the patient’s room, a woman sitting on the patient’s bed Nafisa Abbas Lakdawala started abusing her and also threatened to assault her.

The relatives left after other staff intervened and the relatives left the room.

Tilwani called up the DB Marg police and registered a case under section 4 of Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010 against Lakdawala.

“We will verify the allegations made in the complaint and would soon record the statement of the accused woman and then file charge sheet against her,” said Suryakant Bangar, senior inspector of DB Marg police station.