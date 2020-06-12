Mumbai woman, suffering from a chronic kidney ailment, recovers from Covid-19

Zore returned home after spending 26 days at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Nair Hospital after she had tested Covid-19 positive in May. (HT phoro)

A woman (56), who is suffering from a chronic kidney ailment and also underwent angioplasty six years ago, received a rousing reception by her housing society members on Thursday amid chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya (Lord Ganesha Bless us) after she returned home from a hospital having recovered from the SARS-COV-2 infection, which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Residents of Omkar Rahiwasi Seva Sangh colony in Rangari Badak Chawl area at Kalachowki, Parel, greeted Nilima Harishchandra Zore by showering flowers on her, drawing a floral rangoli to welcome her and also gave a big round of applause.

Zore returned home after spending 26 days at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Nair Hospital after she had tested Covid-19 positive in May.

In 2014, she had undergone angioplasty and is on dialysis for the past two years.

“I’d regularly take my mother for dialysis at the Hinduja Hospital in a family friend’s vehicle, but was forced to take a private taxi on May 8 because of the lockdown restrictions that were enforced since end-March to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. The next day, I got a fever, and the following day my mother, too, showed symptoms for Covid-19 such as a fever, cold, cough, sore throat, and nausea. We immediately got ourselves tested at the Hinduja Hospital. Though initial reports came negative, my mother and I tested positive in the third and second tests, respectively,” said Ankita, Zore’s daughter.

“We suspect that we might have contracted the virus from the taxi driver,” she added.

Zore was admitted to Nair Hospital, as it has a dialysis facility.

On May 15, Ankita and the other family members were quarantined at a BMC-run quarantine centre in Saat Rasta area.

Later, Ankita was shifted to a Covid-19 care facility at Nagpada for further treatment.

“We’re shocked after my mother and I tested Covid-19 positive. We’re worried the most about her, as she has a medical history and those with chronic health conditions have a low survival rate, if they get infected by the virus,” Ankita said.

Zore, too, was scared. “On the first day at the hospital, I thought that I’d never return home alive. Fortunately, my family members, housing society members, doctors, and paramedical staff rallied around me and gave me the confidence to recover,” she said.

“My mother had developed an innate belief that she’d get well soon, as she would tell us from her hospital bed that we’d visit our native village Rajapur in the Konkan coast to celebrate Ganeshotsav,” Ankita said.

The Zores believe that the worst is behind them.

“We faced social discrimination from our neighbours. They called the civic authorities and lodged false complaints against us that we’re violating quarantine norms. But the housing society residents stood by us like a rock amid this unprecedented crisis,” said Ankita.

The Zores singled out society residents such as Narendra Pange, Dayanand Ghadigaonkar, Jayendra Mahadi, Subhash Pansare, Manali Bhosale, and Prashant Shinde for their unstinted support to help the middle-aged woman fight the deadly pathogen.

“Zore is a very kind and strong woman. We ensured that she didn’t face any inconvenience. Makrand Dagadkhair, assistant commissioner, BMC, provided all the necessary support to her,” Pange said.

Ghadigaonkar, who is the president of the housing society, said: “We’re caught unaware since this was the first Covid-19 positive case. Initially, we didn’t know how to deal with the situation. We stood by the family, while doctors and paramedical staff at the Nair Hospital did an excellent job.”

Zore was discharged from the hospital after she tested negative on Wednesday night and the following morning.

“There are too many misconceptions and myths doing the rounds about Covid-19. Ultimately, it’s the will power that helps a patient overcome the viral infection. The disease has taught us an important lesson of life,” Ankita added.

Zore’s husband is a retired employee of the state-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

Her son is married and has a nine-month-old baby, and Ankita has recently finished her internship from a private firm.