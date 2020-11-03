Sections
Home / India News / Murder accused in Ujjain jail allegedly dies by suicide, 4 jail guards suspended

Murder accused in Ujjain jail allegedly dies by suicide, 4 jail guards suspended

Jail authorities said the man was depressed for the past two days but they will investigate the matter to know the reason behind his alleged suicide.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Police said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. (Representative Photo/Getty Images/)

A 40-year-old murder accused allegedly committed suicide in Ujjain jail by jumping off the jail watchtower on Monday, police said.

Ujjain Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar suspended four jail guards for dereliction of duty.

“The accused was lodged in the jail for the past one-and-a-half months for allegedly killing a history sheeter Durlabh Kashyap on September 7 in a gang war,” said Sonkar.

“The jail inmates were released from barracks in the morning as a part of the routine practice inside the jail campus. The murder accused climbed up the roof of the control room and from the roof, he climbed the watchtower. He died of head injuries which he sustained due to falling from a height,” she added.



She further said the man was said to be in a state of depression for the past two days but the jail administration will investigate the matter to know the reason behind his extreme step.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, police said.

However, the family of the accused alleged that there was foul play behind the death of the accused.

“My son was killed by jail authorities. He was tortured in the jail,” said the father of the deceased and demanded a high-level inquiry.

