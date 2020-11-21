Murder and rape accused out on bail rapes 75-year-old woman in Tripura

Police said that the accused raped the woman, who lives alone, on Wednesday night. (AFP FILE)

A 25-year-old murder and rape accused out on bail was on Thursday arrested for allegedly raping his 75-year-old neighbour in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said on Saturday. The accused has been sent in judicial custody until December 3.

Police said that the accused raped the woman, who lives alone, on Wednesday night. They added the accused was released on bail in May three years after he was arrested for raping and murdering a 56-year-old woman in 2017.

“During the investigation, we found he [the accused] had a previous criminal record,” said Lakshabir Jamatia, a local police officer.

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old man allegedly raped his 90-year-old neighbour in Tripura’s North district.

Separately, three men have been booked for abducting and sexually harassing a 19-year-old intern at a hospital in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Tuesday.