Home / India News / Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90

The music legend breathed his last in New Jersey state of US, announced his daughter Durga Jasraj.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 19:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj (File photo)

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. The music legend breathed his last in New Jersey state of US, announced his daughter Durga Jasraj.

He had turned 90 in January this year. The cause of death is not known yet.

With musical career spanning over 80 years, Pandit Jasraj was awarded with honours such as Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Expressing his condolences on the demise of the legendary singer, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists.” 



