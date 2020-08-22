Muslim woman gets triple talaq on WhatsApp, MP CM promises justice

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured the woman that she will get justice under the law banning triple talaq. (ANI Photo)

An NRI woman lodged an FIR in Bhopal on Friday accusing her husband of divorcing her by uttering talaq thrice through WhatsApp, said police. Triple Talaq has been banned in the country through an act of the parliament to protect the rights of Muslim women.

The case became a high profile one when Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took note of the woman’s grievance, saying justice will be ensured.

The accused, a resident of Bhopal, is working as a manager in a hotel in Bengaluru while her parents reside in Bhopal.

As per the complaint lodged by the 42-year-old woman with Kohefiza police station, she was married to one Faiz Alam Ansari, a resident of Kohefiza locality on October 4, 2001. They have two children. After the marriage, Ansari shifted to Singapore with his family and now they both have citizenship of Singapore.

Officer-in-charge of Kohefiza police station Anil Bajpai said, “As per the woman’s complaint, she was regularly harassed by her husband who exerted pressure on her to give him Rs 25 lakh in dowry. The couple shifted to Bengaluru in 2013. In June, her husband asked her to leave the house and come back only when she has Rs 25 lakh. She came to her parental place in June. On July 31, the husband gave a call on WhatsApp to her brother and when she talked to him, he uttered talaq three times.”

The police officer said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under Dowry Prohibition Act and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. He added that a team of police personnel will go to Bengaluru in connection with the investigation.”

In a series of tweets on the issue, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “A Muslim sister in Bhopal lodged an FIR with police this morning regarding her divorce through triple talaq delivered through a message. I can assure the sister that MP police will take all possible steps to ensure justice to her.”

Referring to the Central legislation banning triple talaq, he said, “After years of struggle of our Muslim sisters, the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi enacted a law to prohibit the practice of triple talaq but still there are still some mean-minded people who are playing with the law.”