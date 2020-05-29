Sections
Home / India News / Must adapt to e-courts: Prasad

Must adapt to e-courts: Prasad

New Delhi: Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said the world would not be the same post-Covid and asked lawyers to adapt to effectively use the digital and physical court processes as...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:31 IST

By Abraham Thomas,

New Delhi: Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said the world would not be the same post-Covid and asked lawyers to adapt to effectively use the digital and physical court processes as India’s future lies in digital technology.

“The post-Covid world will be a different world. It won’t be the same. We must begin to prepare ourselves for the digital courts and physical courts must go together with one supplementing the other,” he said in a speech as part of a series of memorial lectures organized in educationist N R Madhava Menon’s memory.

Prasad, who also holds communications, electronics, and information technology portfolio, said that with the help of technology, over 16,000 courts have been digitised. He added the second phase of e-filing of cases has been launched in the Supreme Court. Prasad said trial courts have been able to conduct e-trials through virtual examination of witnesses and recording of evidence in nearly 200,000 cases.

He spoke about future technologies and challenges they could pose for lawyers. “Artificial intelligence [AI] will play a crucial role in the coming times. You [lawyers] need to coordinate with new ideas of technology to accelerate the justice delivery system. But the human mind will continue to play its role as AI cannot cross-examine. That only a lawyer can do.”



He cited the example of driverless cars to show how machines cannot take the place of human consciousness. “Driverless car technology is good but I am worried that if such a car gets involved in an accident, who should be held responsible.” He stressed privacy too and promised a robust Data Protection law.

Prasad praised indigenously developed digital products like the Mitron app and expressed his confidence that the “innate abilities of Indians” and “divine entity of India” will help the country to deliver solutions to the Covid-19 crisis.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jalandhar MC lost Rs 5 cr revenue in two months of lockdown
May 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Labourer stabbed to death for asking biker to slow down
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Locust threat looms large on 9 Haryana districts
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Five luxury hotels in Delhi to be converted into extended Covid-19 hospitals
May 30, 2020 01:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.