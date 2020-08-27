Must fight collectively to protect federal structure: Chhattisgarh CM

At the virtual meeting of opposition chief ministers convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that everyone will have to fight collectively to protect the federal structure of the country.

“We have to fight a collective fight to maintain the federal structure of the country,” he said as he lashed out at the Centre “for diverting attention from economic issues.”

Baghel also protested against the sale of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the country by the Centre.

“We must come forward to fight against the privatization. The Centre has been selling PSUs one by one right from Kerala to Jammu and Kashmir.”

“During former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government at the Centre, state-run Balco in Korba district was sold. A steel plant (of NMDC) is under construction at Nagarnar in Bastar district. While the plant is yet to be ready for commissioning, it has been put on the privatization list,” the CM said.

Talking about the new education policy of the central government, Baghel said it is harmful for the states and also expressed his disagreement on the new environmental law for the establishment of industries.

Baghel also criticised the Centre for not paying Chhattisgargh its share of GST.

“There was talk of giving GST compensation to the productive states by 2022. For the last four months, no state has been given a single paisa of compensation, while depending on the need, GST compensation should be given till 2027. Chhattisgarh should have got Rs 2,828 crore under GST compensation, which has not been received.”