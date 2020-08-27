Sections
Home / India News / Must fight collectively to protect federal structure: Chhattisgarh CM

Must fight collectively to protect federal structure: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the Cenrtre of diverting attention from the economic issues facing the country.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:23 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also criticised the Centre for selling public sector units. (HT FILE PHOTO)

At the virtual meeting of opposition chief ministers convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that everyone will have to fight collectively to protect the federal structure of the country.

“We have to fight a collective fight to maintain the federal structure of the country,” he said as he lashed out at the Centre “for diverting attention from economic issues.”

Baghel also protested against the sale of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the country by the Centre.

“We must come forward to fight against the privatization. The Centre has been selling PSUs one by one right from Kerala to Jammu and Kashmir.”



“During former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government at the Centre, state-run Balco in Korba district was sold. A steel plant (of NMDC) is under construction at Nagarnar in Bastar district. While the plant is yet to be ready for commissioning, it has been put on the privatization list,” the CM said.

Talking about the new education policy of the central government, Baghel said it is harmful for the states and also expressed his disagreement on the new environmental law for the establishment of industries.

Baghel also criticised the Centre for not paying Chhattisgargh its share of GST.

“There was talk of giving GST compensation to the productive states by 2022. For the last four months, no state has been given a single paisa of compensation, while depending on the need, GST compensation should be given till 2027. Chhattisgarh should have got Rs 2,828 crore under GST compensation, which has not been received.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Milind Soman treats fans to his fitness video of ‘forest bathing’
Aug 27, 2020 09:21 IST
Educational institutions to remain closed till end of Durga Puja vacation in Odisha
Aug 27, 2020 09:19 IST
Plantation norms for highway projects relaxed
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
Robot ‘Zafira’ scans customers for masks at store in Tamil Nadu
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.