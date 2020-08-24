‘Must finish in time’: Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project

The defence minister also pointed out that a cabinet note on the new policy of the defence production department was ready and would be released next month. (Photo: @rajnathsingh)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday instructed Uttar Pradesh government officials to complete the defence corridor work within the stipulated time.

Singh gave the instruction while reviewing, via video conference, progress of the MoUs signed with Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project.

Chief secretary RK Tewari, additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, infrastructure and industrial development department Alok Kumar and senior officials of the defence ministry were also present on the occasion.

“All proposed work of the defence corridor must be completed within the stipulated time,” Singh said.

The defence minister also pointed out that a cabinet note on the new policy of the defence production department was ready and would be released next month.

He asserted that the state government must maintain regular contact with investors and take prompt action on their issues. He also stressed on expediting land acquisition work in Lucknow and Agra.

Giving details of defence corridor progress, chief secretary Tiwari said: “Six nodes have been developed in Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow. The state government has assigned 1461.0579 hectares of land for the project out of which 1310.2532 hectares have been acquired. This is over 90 per cent of the assigned land.”

Tiwari said: “In Jhansi 1025.4672 hectares of land have been acquired, 95.9340 hectares in Chitrakoot, 47.8440 hectares in Aligarh and 141.0080 hectares in Kanpur.”

“In Agra, land outside th eTaj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) was being explored and in Lucknow land around the Ring Road is being considered,” said the chief secretary.

The chief secretary also told Rajnath that so far investments worth Rs 3,732 crore have been announced in the defence corridor project.

“Ordnance factories will invest Rs 1,077 crore, HAL Rs 1,200 crore, BEL Rs 240 crore, PTC industries Rs 115 crore, Bharat Forge Rs 200 crore and MKU Rs 900 crore. Work on these MOUs has already begun,” said Tewari.

He said under the Aligarh node, complete planning of detailed project report, town planning and power station, among others, has been done.

Additional chief secretary Awasthi said, “Work has been done in the state at a rapid pace. The Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing Employment Promotion Policy, 2018 has been promulgated.”