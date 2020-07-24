Sections
Home / India News / Must follow CPCB norms for disposal of biomedical waste: HC to govt

Must follow CPCB norms for disposal of biomedical waste: HC to govt

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar directed the state government, the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board and civic bodies to follow the guidelines for the disposal of biomedical waste.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

Discarded syringes lie amongst other bits of disposed medical waste at a landfill site, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government and civic bodies are obligated to adhere to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) guidelines on the treatment and disposal of biomedical waste generated during diagnosis and quarantine of Covid-19 patients.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar directed the state government, the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board and civic bodies to follow the guidelines for the disposal of biomedical waste.

“It is the paramount duty of the state government to ensure that the life of every citizen is preserved and Covid- 19 pandemic does not take any further toll,” the court said.

The CPCB has issued guidelines on June 10 to ensure healthy living conditions of everyone in view of the pandemic, the court said.



The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Dombivali resident Kishor Sohoni through his advocate Sadhna Kumar, raising concerns over biomedical waste such as used PPE kits being dumped on roads by the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Advocate Sharmila Deshmukh, appearing for the MPCB, told the court that a notice was issued to the KDMC over the incident.

“The state government and all other stakeholders (civic bodies) are duty bound and obligated to adhere to the guidelines issued by the CPCB on handling, treatment and disposal of waste generated during diagnosis and quarantine of Covid-19 patients,” the court said.

If negligence is found on any civic body’s part, the MPCB shall take appropriate action against the errant stakeholder, it said and disposed of the petition.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The top 10 books in the Indian English market for the week ending 18th July
Jul 24, 2020 15:19 IST
Neuberg Diagnostics gets ICMR approval for COVID testing in Kerala
Jul 24, 2020 15:19 IST
Dhanush, Vetrimaaran to reunite for another project before Vada Chennai 2
Jul 24, 2020 15:19 IST
Elghar Parishad case: Varavara Rao’s family approaches NHRC against prison authorities for not giving health details
Jul 24, 2020 15:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.