Must follow CPCB norms for disposal of biomedical waste: HC to govt

Discarded syringes lie amongst other bits of disposed medical waste at a landfill site, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra government and civic bodies are obligated to adhere to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) guidelines on the treatment and disposal of biomedical waste generated during diagnosis and quarantine of Covid-19 patients.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar directed the state government, the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board and civic bodies to follow the guidelines for the disposal of biomedical waste.

“It is the paramount duty of the state government to ensure that the life of every citizen is preserved and Covid- 19 pandemic does not take any further toll,” the court said.

The CPCB has issued guidelines on June 10 to ensure healthy living conditions of everyone in view of the pandemic, the court said.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Dombivali resident Kishor Sohoni through his advocate Sadhna Kumar, raising concerns over biomedical waste such as used PPE kits being dumped on roads by the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Advocate Sharmila Deshmukh, appearing for the MPCB, told the court that a notice was issued to the KDMC over the incident.

“The state government and all other stakeholders (civic bodies) are duty bound and obligated to adhere to the guidelines issued by the CPCB on handling, treatment and disposal of waste generated during diagnosis and quarantine of Covid-19 patients,” the court said.

If negligence is found on any civic body’s part, the MPCB shall take appropriate action against the errant stakeholder, it said and disposed of the petition.