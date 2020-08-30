Sections
Home / India News / 'My conscience does not permit': SC judge Arun Mishra declines farewell invites

Declining the requests made by bar bodies, Justice Mishra said, “However, taking into consideration the severe situation and sufferings the world over on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, my conscience does not permit me to participate in any farewell function.”

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mishra, who superannuates on September 2, will be a part of benches pronouncing key judgements. (File photo)

Citing severe situation and sufferings the world over” due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra on Sunday declined farewell invitations of bar bodies. Justice Mishra, who superannuates on September 2, is a part of benches pronouncing key judgements in cases including verdict of punishment to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case and timelines for payment of AGR dues by telcos.

“I am grateful for your kind invitation inviting me in the farewell function... I have always considered the bar as the mother of the judiciary, and it would have been a great pleasure to attend said function,” Justice Mishra wrote in the letter.

Declining the requests made by bar bodies, Justice Mishra said, “However, taking into consideration the severe situation and sufferings the world over on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, my conscience does not permit me to participate in any farewell function.”

