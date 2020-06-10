‘I thank everyone for their good wishes,blessings’: Delhi CM on negative Covid-19 result

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked everyone for their good wishes and blessings after his Covid-19 test result turned out negative. The chief minister’s remark came after his office on Tuesday announced his test result, stating he doesn’t have Covid-19.

“The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well. The Covid-19 test was administered this morning,” the CM’s office said after Kejriwal test results came in the evening yesterday.

Kejriwal felt unwell on Sunday after which he decided to consult a doctor and get tested for Covid-19. “On Sunday, he also had cold and cough, and mild pain in his throat,” an official in the CM office said. The chief minister went for a Covid-19 on Tuesday morning. The CM went into self-isolation and was not meeting anyone since Sunday.

Asked whether he would undergo a test again after some days, the official said, “There is no need for it.”

In Kejriwal’s absence, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting over the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital on Tuesday and said that there is no community spread of coronavirus in Delhi.

“Officials from Centre say no community transmission of Covid-19 virus in Delhi,” said Sisodia. The minister also said that Delhi is likely to see 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July-end, adding that the government will need 80,000 bed by that time to cater to the patients.

The national capital’s Covid-19 tally rose to 31,309 on Wednesday which includes 11,861 patients who have recovered and 905 Covid-19 fatalities.