‘My point got lost in translation’: Priyanka clarifies after Omar Abdullah says ‘toppling govt wrong regardless of Covid’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday reacted to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s tweet wherein the latter said that toppling government is “wrong” whether or not there is an ongoing pandemic. Abdullah’s comment was in reaction to Priyanka’s statement wherein she alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to topple governments amid the Covid-19 crisis, referring to the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan.

Abdullah had said that toppling government is “wrong regardless of Covid”. In a tweet, Gandhi said that her point seems to have been lost in translation”.

“What I actually said was that leadership becomes evident during a crisis, and while the pandemic is on, the nation needs a leadership that works in the interest of its people. However, the BJP government has been busy trying to topple democratically elected governments, revealing its true mindset and character,” she tweeted.

“I don’t get the whole “during pandemic” argument. As though some how toppling an elected government would be less reprehensible if we weren’t battling a health crisis. IMHO it’s wrong regardless of COVID,” Abdullah had posted on Twitter.

The Congress has been critical of the BJP ever since the political crisis took shape in Rajasthan. The party has blamed the BJP for trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government and creating a situation similar to Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.