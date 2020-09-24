Sections
Home / India News / 'My sentiment seems to be violation of law': MP's Narottam Mishra apologises after saying he never wears masks

‘My sentiment seems to be violation of law’: MP’s Narottam Mishra apologises after saying he never wears masks

After backlash from Congress over his statement, the BJP leader expressed regret and urged everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“I don’t wear it, so what?,” Narottam Mishra had said when asked why he was not wearing a mask. (ANI (Screengrab))

Madhya Pradesh home minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra apologised after he showed up at an event in Indore without a mask on Wednesday and told reporters he never wore it in any programmes.

“I don’t wear it, so what?,” he had said when asked why he was not wearing a mask.

After backlash from Congress over his statement, the BJP leader expressed regret and urged everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing.

“My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn’t in line with sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I’ll wear mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask and observe social distancing,” Mishra said.



 

The leader was in Indore to participate in a programme for distribution of assistance under the state government’s Sambal Yojana, which provides social security cover to the poor and the SC and ST communities.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja had launched a staunch attack on the leader, asking him whether the Covid-19 norms were to be followed only by the common people and not leaders.

“Is there anyone who has the courage to take action against him (Mr Mishra). Are rules only for common people?” Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja tweeted.

