My soul still inside Bihar govt, says former Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and BJP nominee for the Rajya Sabha, who will file his nomination papers on December 2 has said that his soul dwells inside the Bihar government despite not being a part of it.

Modi, who was replaced by Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi as two deputy chief ministers of state, opened up for the first time since his removal from the post and said, “Our party BJP is like one-way traffic, you can come here but can’t go from here. Those who leave BJP never live in peace. Though I’m not part of the Bihar government, my soul dwells inside the current government. We shouldn’t let our party become weak ever,” the BJP leader said while speaking at an event held late Sunday evening.

Modi went on to say that the NDA government in Bihar will last full term. “Those challenging that the government won’t last five years, I challenge them that nobody can topple this government and there is no possibility of a mid-term poll either,” he said. “I will not take any step that will weaken the party,” he added.

Modi, who was instrumental in formation of NDA government in Bihar in 2005, had earlier served as deputy chief minister in the Janata Dal (United)-BJP government till the assembly polls.

However, BJP has decided to field Modi for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state. The seat fell vacant following the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan in October. The bypoll is scheduled for December 14 and counting of votes will be done on the same day. The last date to file nominations is December 3.

The JD (U), in the meantime, extended its full support to Modi for his candidature for Rajya Sabha. “Our good wishes are with him. Even if opposition fields a candidate, he will be elected. Wherever he will be, he will excel,” said JD (U) state president Bashistha Narain Singh, who went on to laud one of the trusted friends of the JD (U). “He has done wonderful work as deputy CM and has a very good knowledge of financial aspects,” he added.

Sushil Modi is likely to win the Lok Sabha election uncontested since the Opposition has not yet fielded its candidate. If the Opposition fields its own candidate, the elections will be held on December 14.

The opposition Grand Alliance is still to decide on the candidate but a section of its leaders indicated that it was not willing to give a walkover to the NDA.

In a statement, the RJD’s spokesman Shakti Yadav had said “Had the late Ram Vilas Paswan’s party been allowed to contest, we would have considered supporting their candidate even though his party is not our alliance partner”.

Meanwhile, sources in the Grand Alliance said the feelers have been sent to Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan that he consider fielding his mother Reena Paswan from the seat and assured him of its “full support”.

On Saturday, Chirag had said that it was for the BJP to decide a candidate for the Bihar Rajya Sabha elections 2020. “The seat belonged to the BJP and it is for the party to decide which candidate from which party to field in the bye-election,” the 37-year-old leader told reporters.