Mysterious ‘monolith’, spotted across world since November, surfaces in Gujarat

The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became an instant hit among city dwellers after it was spotted in a garden on SG Highway on Thursday morning.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 10:10 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ahmedabad

People began flocking to the garden to get themselves clicked in front of the structure. (PTI)

A `monolith’, the likes of which have appeared and vanished in different parts of the world since November, has now emerged in a garden in Ahmedabad city, Gujarat.

This is the first appearance of a monolith, a structure made of shiny steel sheets, in India.

The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became an instant hit among city dwellers after it was spotted in a garden on SG Highway on Thursday morning.

The garden is jointly managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and a private firm. Situated near Gurudwara in Thaltej area, it was one of the attractions inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently.



“The monolith has been placed there by the company which takes care of the garden. The structure has been installed by the company for the visitors. People can see their reflection on the shiny surfaces of the structure and take selfies too,” said Director, AMC’s Garden Department, Jignesh Patel.

People began flocking to the garden to get themselves clicked in front of the structure.

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries.

