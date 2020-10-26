Sections
Mysuru Dasara festival not be celebrated in big way this year: Yediyurappa

Mysuru Dasara festival not be celebrated in big way this year: Yediyurappa

The Mysuru Dasara festival, which is traditionally celebrated with much pomp, is observing subdued celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mysore

Akash Ganga, the skydiving team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), perform during Dasara Air Show at Bannimantap Grounds, in Mysuru, last year. (PTI file photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the ‘Mysuru Dasara’ festival will not be celebrated in a big way this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are not celebrating ‘Mysuru Dasara’ festival in a big way. We wish next year we are able to celebrate it in a grand manner,” Yediyurappa said.

The Mysuru Dasara festival, which is traditionally celebrated with much pomp, is observing subdued celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state and the country. It attracts tourists from around the world who come to take part in the festivities. The ten-day program begins on the first day of Navratri and ends on Vijayadashami or Dasara with massive celebrations.

