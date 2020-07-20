Nadda accuses Rahul Gandhi of indulging in mudslinging

New Delhi: Training his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Monday his allegations against the Union government are “weak on facts and strong on mudslinging”.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said the former Congress president prefers to believe the Chinese army over his own government.

“We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today. @RahulGandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India,” Nadda tweeted.

His comments came in the wake of Gandhi’s second video on the India-China border standoff, in which he said the Chinese are attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image as they understand that for him to survive as a politician, he has to protect the idea of his image.

Gandhi also said that if Modi “allowed the Chinese to understand that they can manipulate him because of his image, the prime minister will no longer be worth anything for India”.

Reacting to the attack on Modi, Nadda tweeted: “In recent years, be it Doklam or the present, @RahulGandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India’s armed forces. Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China? Many leaders in Congress also disapprove of one dynasty’s shenanigans!”

Nadda criticised the Gandhi scion by saying that just as he had tried to allege wrong-doing in the deal for the Rafale combat jets, he was again trying to create a wrong impression about China.

He also made a reference to donations received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the Chinese embassy.

“Since the 1950s, China has made strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends. Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing lot of land to China in the UPA years, MoU signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more,” Nadda said in another tweet.

The BJP and the Congress have been engaged in a verbal duel over the India- China face-off. While the Congress has accused the BJP-led central government of not being transparent about the developments in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the BJP has retorted by accusing the Congress of lowering the morale of the army and politicising a critical national security issue.

“For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM @narendramodi. Sadly for them, PM Modi’s connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party,” Nadda said in a tweet.