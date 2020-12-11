Nadda convoy attack: TMC slams Centre over summon to West Bengal chief secretary, police chief

The Trinamool Congress on Friday hit out at the Centre for summoning West Bengal chief secretary and police chief over Thursday’s attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s convoy. TMC lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee pointed out that the state government is accountable to answer to the assembly. “No other person can call for any explanation in respect of law-and-order situation, especially the central government,” news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

“This is a violation of the Constitution. This is a colourable exercise of power,” he also said while accusing the BJP of violating the Constitution, ANI reported. “Behind the entire thing, there is malice on the part of the central government and there is malafide attitude on the part of central government officials by sending a letter. This is deplorable. No one can violate the Constitution,” Kalyan said.

On Thursday, Nadda’s convoy was attacked when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. The BJP has alleged that the attackers were workers of the TMC. Television news footage showed stones raining on the convoy and shattering windshields. Vehicles of some media houses were also damaged. Several BJP leaders, including general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, were injured in the attack, a PTI report said.

Following the attack, the Union home ministry summoned West Bengal’s chief secretary and police chief on December 14 for an explanation on the law-and-order situation in the state. The Centre has also sought a report from the state government over the alleged security lapses during Nadda’s visit.

The attack also drew quick condemnation from the BJP’s leaders. Hitting out at the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said that “anarchy is at its peak in West Bengal” and people of the state will respond to the lawlessness in the upcoming elections. “The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence,” Union home minister Amit Shah said.