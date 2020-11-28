Sections
Nadda hits campaign trail, attacks CM KCR

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Several senior BJP leaders are campaigning in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Friday hit the campaign trail for the December 1 Hyderabad civic polls, with a roadshow, saying “it is time for KCR (Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) regime to go”.

“You have come in such large numbers in spite of the rain. This is sending out a message, on its own, to KCR and TRS...that your time to go has come and it is time for the BJP to come,” he told party cadres at Kothapet here.

On criticism from some quarters over the BJP president coming to campaign for a local body elections, Nadda said that he was ready to go wherever required to put an end to corruption, for the sake of development and towards expansion of the party.

Several senior BJP leaders are campaigning in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar had recently released a “charge sheet” against the TRS government, while his ministerial colleague Smriti Irani had slammed the ruling TRS over the recent floods, asking how 75,000 ‘encroachments’ thrived in the state capital.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to campaign on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah may also undertake campaigning, BJP functionaries said.

