Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / JP Nadda praises Modi govt for taking care of economy amid Covid-19 fight

JP Nadda praises Modi govt for taking care of economy amid Covid-19 fight

India not only took the bold and timely step of imposing a lockdown to save the lives of 1.3 billion people from Covid-19 but also took care of the economic issues faced by the people in this difficult time, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 02:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP National President JP Nadda (PTI photo)

India not only took the bold and timely step of imposing a lockdown to save the lives of 1.3 billion people from Covid-19 but also took care of the economic issues faced by the people in this difficult time, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda.

Nadda also said that the government had tried to turn tragedy into opportunity through the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s Odisha executive committee, Nadda said that while powerful western nations were helpless in combating the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decisive action of imposing a lockdown to save the lives of the people.

“PM Modi made it clear that the lives of 1.3 billion people must be saved. He said ‘Jaan hai to Jahan Hai’ as public health was at the top of his mind,” the BJP chief said.



Besides taking care of the health-related matters, the Modi government also addressed the economic issues through several programmes such as the ‘Garib Kalyan Yojana’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Nadda said.

“Don’t count how many cases have emerged; also see how many cases are happening per million. You will see India has under Modi fought Covid from the front,” he said.

He said that up to 800 million people were provided wheat, rice, cooking oil, etc, indicating that the PM was worried about the people. He said all sections of the society, including women, elderly, farmers and differently abled, were provided support during this period.

The tragedy and challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic were effectively turned into an opportunity by the BJP-led government at the Centre, which announced a ₹20 lakh crore package to revive economic activities amid the crisis, he said.

Nadda’s comments came amid the criticism of the government’s handling of the economy by the opposition over the sharp decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The country’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with a 23.9% decline in the GDP.

Nadda also claimed that the Odisha government was trying to take credit for the Centre’s efforts. He alleged that there was corruption in certain areas of the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu as coronavirus infections spike
Sep 06, 2020 02:49 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Sep 05, 2020 23:50 IST

latest news

Deposed president evacuated from Mali for medical treatment
Sep 06, 2020 03:38 IST
‘No sign of life’ in search for Beirut blast survivor
Sep 06, 2020 03:24 IST
Covid-19: Don’t be careless, take precaution, Javadekar tells Punekars
Sep 06, 2020 03:22 IST
Rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Gurugram
Sep 06, 2020 03:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.