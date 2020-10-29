Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Nadda says ground beneath Mamata Banerjee’s feet slipping, BJP will form next government in West Bengal

Nadda says ground beneath Mamata Banerjee’s feet slipping, BJP will form next government in West Bengal

West Bengal, where the BJP has gone from strength to strength, is due to go to the polls next year. In the 2019 national elections, the party’s vote share increased to over 40% from a mere 2% in the 2011 assembly polls

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 09:54 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has said the ground beneath West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s feet is slipping and they will see to it that they form the next government in the state as the people have decided to say goodbye to her.

“The BJP, as a responsible party, has to see to it that we convert those sentiments into votes and for that, with full attention and intention, we are working on the ground,” Nadda said in an interview to HT.

Also Read: ‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda

West Bengal, where the BJP has gone from strength to strength, is due to go to the polls next year. In the 2019 national elections, the party’s vote share increased to over 40% from a mere 2% in the 2011 assembly polls. The BJP won 18 out of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats to emerge as the second-largest party after the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. It currently has just 16 lawmakers in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.

Nadda rejected the view that the BJP is encouraging and benefitting from religious polarisation in the state. He added Banerjee has not lost support because of polarisation, but because “of misgovernance, non-delivery, and cheating the people of the state”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Oct 29, 2020 09:42 IST
‘We don’t believe in abandoning allies’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Oct 29, 2020 09:07 IST
NIA raids in terror-funding case at Srinagar, Delhi continue for second day
Oct 29, 2020 09:58 IST
BCG vaccine offers protection against Covid in elderly: ICMR study
Oct 29, 2020 09:18 IST

latest news

Jaan Kumar Sanu records apology video after landing Bigg Boss in trouble
Oct 29, 2020 09:57 IST
Nadda says ground beneath Mamata Banerjee’s feet slipping, BJP will form next government in West Bengal
Oct 29, 2020 09:54 IST
Maharashtra golden-backed frog found in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve
Oct 29, 2020 09:53 IST
IPL 2020: Huddled, teams seek physical distancing at top
Oct 29, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.