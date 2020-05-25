Nagaland reports 3 coronavirus cases for the first time

Migrants wait at Tau Devi Lal Stadium to be screened and sent to board a Dimapur via Guwahati Shramik Special train, in Gurugram, on Friday. (Yogendra Kumar/HT Photo)

Nagaland reported three positive cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19 on Monday. The three patients arrived in state from Chennai onboard Shramik Express, the special train run by the government to ferry migrant workers across the country.

The state had remained free of infection till date.

“First positive case reported in Nagaland. Three returnees from Chennai (Shramik Express) tested positive for COVID-19,” Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

“They are undergoing treatment at DHD (Dimapur District Hospital) and Chedema (COVID-19 hospital at Chedema), Kohima respectively. Their condition is stable and all contact tracing are in progress,” he added.

Nagaland had not recorded any positive patient till Sunday. One 33-year-old businessman from Dimapur, who was tested and treated in Guwahati in April, was added to Assam’s tally by the union health and family welfare ministry.

“Unfortunately, 2 persons in Dimapur and 1 in Kohima have been tested positive for COVID-19. Please don’t panic. We need to handle this with utmost care and responsibility. Necessary action of contact tracing and containment measures are being taken and situation closely monitored,” Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

The train from Chennai with 1,477 stranded people had reached Dimapur on Friday evening.

Agriculture Production Commissioner and Dimapur Covid-19 Empowered Group in-charge Y Kikheto Sema, Deputy Commissioner Anoop Khinchi, Commissioner of Police Rothihu Tetseo and Chief Medical Officer Tiasunep have received the passengers.

“The passengers were taken to the Agri Expo Site at 4th Mile here by buses arranged by the state government for medical screening,” he said.

According to official sources, the people from three districts - Dimapur, Mon and Peren - have been quarantined at various centres while others were sent to quarantine facilities in Kohima.

The Nagaland government had recently sealed the border adjoining Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in Assam, following the detection of a Covid-19 case in Sonari.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had on Saturday urged his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio to reopen the inter-state border. In a telephonic conversation with Rio, Sonowal said there is a need to jointly fight the Covid-19 pandemic and pointed out that economic activities must continue unhindered.

Sonowal said that due to the sealing of the inter- state border, the livelihood of workers engaged in the tea gardens in the border areas have been adversely affected.

The Nagaland chief minister assured him to look into the request and take necessary steps to reopen the border.