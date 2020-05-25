Nagaland reports three Covid-19 positive cases

Sections
Updated: May 25, 2020 14:11 IST

By Utpal Parashar,

Guwahati: Nagaland, which was the only state in the country not to report a single coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive case till Sunday lost its status the following day as three persons have been diagnosed to have contracted SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.

“The first Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Nagaland. Three persons, who returned to the state from Chennai by a Shramik Special train, have tested Covid-19 positive,” Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

“They are undergoing treatment at Dimapur District Hospital and Covid-19 hospital at Chedema in Kohima, respectively. Their condition is stable. We’re tracing all those who came in contact with them since their return,” he further tweeted.

“Unfortunately, two persons in Dimapur and one in Kohima have tested Covid-19 positive. Please don’t panic. We need to handle this with care and responsibility. Necessary action of contact tracing and containment measures are being taken. The situation is being closely monitored,” Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted.



Menukhol John, principal secretary, health and family welfare, told media persons in Kohima that two cases were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic. He appealed to the public not to stigmatise the patients and support the healthcare workers who are providing care to the patients.

“These cases are not local. They’ve been brought by travellers who returned to Nagaland. We’ve started active surveillance and contact tracing. We’re doing our best to contain the disease,” John said.

State chief secretary Temjen Toy told media persons that efforts are on to conduct more tests.

“All those returning to Nagaland will be tested. This is the time for the people of Nagaland to rise up to the occasion and show our innate goodness and cooperation to set an example,” said Toy.

Earlier in April, a 33-year-old businessman from Dimapur, who had tested Covid-19 positive and treated in Guwahati in April, was added to Assam’s tally by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

