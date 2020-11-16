Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Nagaland seals civil secretariat after surge in Covid-19 cases in state

Nagaland seals civil secretariat after surge in Covid-19 cases in state

The Nagaland secretariat was sealed after the state’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 22:35 IST

By Alice Yhoshü, Hindustan Times Kohima

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 in Kohima. (AP File)

The Nagaland State Civil Secretariat has been sealed for 48 hours for preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in workplace settings amid fresh spike in the daily coronavirus cases, according to a government notification on Monday.

With the state’s Covid -19 tally crossing 10,000 mark on Monday, the government ordered aggressive contact tracing. The daily case tally, which was at a double figure consistently in the past two weeks, shot to 135 on Sunday and 140 on Monday with maximum cases reported from the state capital Kohima.

Along with the Civil Secretariat complex, the establishment of the Chief Electoral Officer and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations have also been sealed till November 18.

“Fumigation of the premises is to be done and aggressive contact tracing is to be initiated following all health and safety measures and SoPs of the government,” said the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima.

“The sealed area is mapped and cordoned off and the public and all concerned are advised to follow all safety precautions,” the notification added.

The Nagaland health department has reported that out of 10,025 total Covid positive cases in the state, there are currently 1,009 active cases while 8,860 have recovered so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Nov 16, 2020 20:48 IST
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
Nov 16, 2020 23:10 IST
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
Nov 16, 2020 20:50 IST
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Nov 16, 2020 21:47 IST

latest news

Snowfall strands Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat in Kedarnath for hours
Nov 16, 2020 23:13 IST
3 held bursting firecrackers in Chandigarh
Nov 16, 2020 23:19 IST
Woman gets extortion call seeking Rs 10 lakh for lost phone with sensitive data
Nov 16, 2020 23:10 IST
2 pedestrians dead after being hit by speeding car
Nov 16, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.