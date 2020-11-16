Nagaland seals civil secretariat after surge in Covid-19 cases in state

The Nagaland State Civil Secretariat has been sealed for 48 hours for preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in workplace settings amid fresh spike in the daily coronavirus cases, according to a government notification on Monday.

With the state’s Covid -19 tally crossing 10,000 mark on Monday, the government ordered aggressive contact tracing. The daily case tally, which was at a double figure consistently in the past two weeks, shot to 135 on Sunday and 140 on Monday with maximum cases reported from the state capital Kohima.

Along with the Civil Secretariat complex, the establishment of the Chief Electoral Officer and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations have also been sealed till November 18.

“Fumigation of the premises is to be done and aggressive contact tracing is to be initiated following all health and safety measures and SoPs of the government,” said the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima.

“The sealed area is mapped and cordoned off and the public and all concerned are advised to follow all safety precautions,” the notification added.

The Nagaland health department has reported that out of 10,025 total Covid positive cases in the state, there are currently 1,009 active cases while 8,860 have recovered so far.