Nagaland students ban movement of govt vehicles; put stir on hold after minister’s death

Government vehicles seized by student organisations in Kohima on Monday for violating the ban in Nagaland. (HT PHOTO.)

Student organizations in Nagaland on Monday launched an indefinite ban on movement of government registered vehicles (NL 10 and NL 11) in protest against the government’s failure to mainstream the services of over 2,500 teachers under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) of 2010 and 2013 batches into the School Education Cadre.

The ban, sounded by the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) along with the Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF), is being imposed across the state.

On Monday, NSF president Ninoto Awomi informed that the strike went off without any untoward incident. However, several vehicles with government registration numbers were spotted plying and were seized.

The seized vehicles are being kept at the NSF Solidarity Park, near the State Civil Secretariat in Kohima, and will be released only after the state government complies with the demand of the two apex student bodies.

Awomi said sources informed them that the state cabinet was meeting over the issue but the organizations were yet to receive any response from the government.

The NSF and ENSF have been mediating the issue between the teachers and the state government since 2018. The government had communicated earlier that the formalities were being worked out, but the student bodies are adamant that the government should issue a time-bound commitment.

The indefinite stir, however, was put on abeyance on Monday evening following the death of a state minister.

NSF and ENSF have announced that they have decided to keep their agitation in abeyance considering the demise of Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Justice and Law, CM Chang, as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

The student bodies will resume the agitation from October 19.

The two federations directed their respective units and subordinate bodies to put in place all necessary preparations in order to ensure that the next phase of agitation is carried out successfully.

Meanwhile, stating that the government was doing whatever is possible despite various constraints, the Department of School Education, Nagaland, appealed to the student bodies to understand the difficulties being faced by the state and withdraw the agitation in the interest of all stakeholders.