Sections
Home / India News / Nagas must keep their flag and constitution, says NSCN-IM chief

Nagas must keep their flag and constitution, says NSCN-IM chief

In a speech delivered, the 86-year-old stated that as per the 2015 Framework Agreement (FA) signed between the outfit and Government of India, Nagas can co-exist with India, but will not merge with it.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:11 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

In his speech, Muivah mentioned about the FA, which spoke of “inclusive peaceful coexistence of the two entities sharing sovereign power”.

National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) chief Thuingaleng Muivah on Friday reiterated the demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution.

In a speech delivered, the 86-year-old stated that as per the 2015 Framework Agreement (FA) signed between the outfit and Government of India, Nagas can co-exist with India, but will not merge with it.

“We are not asking Naga national flag and constitution from the government of India. Recognize them or not, we have our own flag and constitution. Flag and constitution are ingredients of our recognized sovereign entity and the symbols of Naga nationhood. The Nagas must keep their flag and constitution,” Muivah said.

The statement comes at a time when another round of meetings to thrash out a final agreement for the decades-old Naga political issue is set to begin in New Delhi from next week in which senior NSCN-IM and NNPGs leaders are expected to take part.



In his speech, Muivah mentioned about the FA, which spoke of “inclusive peaceful coexistence of the two entities sharing sovereign power”.

“The Nagas will co-exist with India sharing sovereign powers as agreed in FA and defined in the competencies. But they will not merge with India,” Muivah said.

The biggest and oldest of the Naga rebel outfits, NSCN-IM had been in peace talks with GoI since 1997 and signed a Framework Agreement (FA) in 2015, which was to be the basis for a final deal on the long pending Naga issue.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBI okays Rs 57,128-crore dividend to govt
Aug 15, 2020 02:48 IST
SC seeks details of spectrum users of insolvent firms
Aug 15, 2020 02:44 IST
Amit Shah tests negative for Covid, to remain in home isolation
Aug 15, 2020 02:40 IST
Imran Khan again rakes up Kashmir issue on Pak’s Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 02:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.