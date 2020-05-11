Sections
Home / India News / Nagpur man lures 2 minor girls with chocolates, rapes them

Nagpur man lures 2 minor girls with chocolates, rapes them

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Nagpur

A shopkeeper in Umred area of Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls after luring them with chocolates, police said on Monday. (File photo for representation)

A shopkeeper in Umred area of Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls after luring them with chocolates, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Darshan Kale (31), a resident of Piraya village, an official said.

“Kale is accused of raping a 7-year-old girl who went to the shop on Sunday to purchase a shampoo sachet, as well as an 8-year-old who witnessed the crime. He lured them with chocolates,” a Kanhan police station official said.

He has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Chandigarh’s quarantined cop links copper wire thief to TikTok video, cracks case
May 11, 2020 23:33 IST
12,000 migrants travel home in 10 Shramik trains from Punjab’s Ferozepur division
May 11, 2020 23:32 IST
Only containment areas should be red zones: Kejriwal
May 11, 2020 23:32 IST
Gym owner with criminal record shot dead in Kherki Daula
May 11, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.