Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Nagrota attack: MEA expresses ‘serious concern’, says attempt to derail DDC election

Nagrota attack: MEA expresses ‘serious concern’, says attempt to derail DDC election

The MEA also vocalised their concerns about any disruptions to the safe and peaceful elections that the government is aiming to conduct in Jammu and Kashmir, and summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 19:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Four JeM terrorists were gunned down in a three-hour-long gunbattle, which started early on Thursday at the Ban toll plaza on the highway near Nagrota town in Jammu district (PTI)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday released an official statement conveying India’s strong concerns about the terror attack that unfolded in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 19.

“Initial reports indicate the attackers to be members of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terrorist organization proscribed by the United Nations and several countries. The Government of India expressed its serious concerns at continued terror attacks by JeM against India,” it said in the statement.

The MEA also vocalised their concerns about any disruptions to the safe and peaceful elections that the government is aiming to conduct in Jammu and Kashmir.

“JeM has been part of several attacks in India in the past, including the Pulwama attack in February 2019. The huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material indicate detailed planning for a major attack to destabilise the peace and security in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local District Development Council (DDC) elections” the ministry added.



Four JeM terrorists were gunned down in a three-hour-long gunbattle, which started early on Thursday at the Ban toll plaza on the highway near Nagrota town in Jammu district. Two policemen of the Special Operations Group (SOG) were injured in the exchange of fire. The gunfight began after security forces successfully intercepted a truck carrying the terrorists.

Officials suspect that the slain terrorists were planning “something big” ahead of the DDC polls, scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet on Friday congratulated the Indian troops for neutralising the terrorists. He said that the attackers belonged to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

“Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted” said his tweet.

In light of the incident at Nagrota the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned by the MEA and it was made imperative that Pakistan “desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 17:46 IST
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:10 IST
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Nov 21, 2020 18:20 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Nov 21, 2020 18:54 IST

latest news

Nigeria, the biggest African economy now in recession as oil output drops
Nov 21, 2020 19:29 IST
Jaffer tags Ashwin in scene from ‘Lagaan’, leaves off-spinner in splits
Nov 21, 2020 19:29 IST
This pop-up book of phobias may or may not frighten you. Watch to find out
Nov 21, 2020 19:26 IST
BCCI issues statement following passing of Mohammed Siraj’s father
Nov 21, 2020 19:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.