Sections
Home / India News / Nanded-linked cases push up Punjab tally

Nanded-linked cases push up Punjab tally

Chandigarh Punjab reported a big spike of 104 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, most of them pilgrims who recently returned from a Nanded gurdwara that has led to a cluster of...

Updated: May 05, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Punjab reported a big spike of 104 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, most of them pilgrims who recently returned from a Nanded gurdwara that has led to a cluster of infections, as the case count in the state rose to 1,232, according to officials.

A total of 795 of about 4,100 pilgrims who returned from Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded have so far tested positive for the disease, a health official said on Monday, adding that the test reports of about 1,800 of the pilgrims were still awaited.

About two-thirds of the total cases in Punjab can be attributed to the Nanded gurdwara cluster, according to the numbers released by the state officials.

An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said as the pilgrims began returning to Punjab, 700 of them were sent to their hometowns to be quarantined at their houses after thermal scanning.



In Ludhiana, the district administration sealed five villages near Samrala and Machhiwara as a preventive measure. The state government started tracing and testing the pilgrims from Nanded only after three of them tested positive in Tarn Taran district on April 27.

“Our entire focus has been to test the pilgrims. The process may take another couple of days,” a senior official said, asking not to be named.

State transport minister Razia Sultana on Monday dismissed a statement attributed to Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan that appeared to suggest that the pilgrims could have caught the disease from the Punjab bus driver who ferried them back.

Of the total cases in the state, 23 have died, while 128 have been cured of the infection, the state’s bulletin said on Monday, adding that three patients were in a critical condition and were on ventilator support.

A total of 28,545 samples have been taken so far in the state and of which, 21,295 have returned negative and 6,018 reports are still awaited. There are 1,081 active cases in the state, as per bulletin.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
May 05, 2020 00:06 IST
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
Delhi slaps ‘special corona fee’ on alcohol as Covid-19 cases near 5,000 mark
May 05, 2020 00:56 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST

latest news

Mohali cops launch song to give stay-at-home message amid Covid-19 outbreak
May 05, 2020 00:51 IST
CITCO union demands ₹33 crore to tide over Covid-19 lockdown in Chandigarh
May 05, 2020 00:48 IST
Apex court refuses to interfere with Bombay HC order regarding burial of Covid-19 victims at Bandra cemeteries
May 05, 2020 00:47 IST
26/11 hero found lying on the footpath; Samaritans and cops reunite him with family
May 05, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.