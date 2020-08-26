Sushant Singh death case: Narcotics Control Bureau registers FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others after reports emerged that drugs were supplied to her and the late actor.

The case was registered under sections 20 (b), 28 and 29 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which makes possessing, selling of drugs a crime.

The other people named in the FIR are: Rhea’s brother Showik, her talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi and Gaurav Arya.

The NCB is the latest agency to be drawn into the case, which is already being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

The FIR was filed after the Enforcement Directorate sent a letter to the NCB asking the agency to join the probe.

Rakesh Asthana, the NCB director, confirmed that an FIR was filed.

“We received a letter from the ED on Tuesday evening stating that during their probe into financial aspects they found that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned,” said Asthana.

The NCB has been roped in by the ED to probe if drugs were supplied to Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput.

ED sources said that during their questioning of Jaya Saha, Rhea’s talent manager, they found some conversation between them about drugs.

However, none of the three agencies provided any details into the form of drug or if it was consumed by any of the persons involved in the case. Satish Maneshinde, senior counsel and Rhea’s lawyer, said, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test any time.”

Meanwhile, the ED has once again called Jaya Saha to its South Mumbai office for questioning.

On day 6 of the probe, the CBI continued to question the late actor’s cook Neeraj Singh, roommate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz (East).

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The post-mortem report concluded he died by suicide. The probe was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court court after it upheld the validity of an FIR filed by the Bihar police in response to a complaint filed by Rajput’s father, KK Singh.