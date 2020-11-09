Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Arjun Rampal: NCB official

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned actor Arjun Rampal hours after conducting raids at his premises in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

This comes a day after film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house was raided by the agency in connection with a drugs case on Sunday and his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. The producer was also summoned by the agency and his wife has been remanded to judicial custody till November 23.