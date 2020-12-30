Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal join farmer leaders during lunch at Vigyan Bhawan, share langar food

Sections
Farmer union leaders never accepted lunch at Vigyan Bhawan, but on Wednesday the ministers joined them.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Union ministers on Wednesday joined the farmers leaders at lunch as they served food from their langars. (Photo: ANI)

During all past meetings between the leaders of the agitating farmers’ groups and the Centre, farmers brought their food cooked at langars set up at various protest sites, including Singhu border. It became a statement on part of the farmers that they rejected the hospitality of the government. So in all past meetings, during the lunch time, farmer leaders had lunch together while ministers and other Central representatives had lunch separately. The union leaders either brought food or got it delivered during the lunch time.

On Wednesday, however, another message was given and this time it was by the ministers as Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar joined the leaders during the lunch break. Food was served to the ministers by the farmer leaders.

After the last round of talks remained inconclusive on December 5, several attempts to hold another round of talks went in vain as farmers remained stern in their demand of an immediate withdrawal of the three agriculture laws that they apprehend will corporatise farming. The government, meanwhile, held several outreach programmes to explain that the government is pro-farmer and the new laws will benefit them.

