Narendra Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet Amit Shah ahead of crucial talks with farmers

The meet comes just a day before the government is set to negotiate terms with the farmers who are protesting the three contentious farm laws cleared by the government in what critics said was in a hurried manner.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 19:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah, at a function at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters. The key representatives from the government discussed and finalised the government’s position for their talks with the farmers, news agency PTI reported. (AP)

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met home minister Amit Shah in the national capital ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks with farmers agitating over the three farm laws. The key representatives from the government discussed and finalised the government’s position for their talks with the farmers, news agency PTI reported.

At least 40 protesting farmers’ unions have been invited for the next round of talks on Wednesday on all relevant issues to find a “logical solution” to the current impasse.

Also read: Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi

A bitter protest was called by thousands of farmers hailing from Punjab and Haryana - now joined by farmers from across the country last month after the government pushed the three laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – through Parliament in September.

Holding momentum for over a month now, the stir by farmers is the largest strike by the farmers’ unions on the borders of the national capital in decades to demand that the Centre revoke the three laws. If not heard, the farmers have threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days.

So far, five rounds of formal talks have remained inconclusive. The last round was held on December 5, while the sixth round of talks originally scheduled for December 9 was called off a day after an informal meeting of home minister Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough.

