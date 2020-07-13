Narottam Mishra is MP home minister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia gets sports. Check full list

Sections
India News

The total strength of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan ministry has now gone up to 34.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has divided the portfolios among 28 ministers more than a week after they were inducted into the cabinet. (PTI Photo)

Narottam Mishra has been made the home minister of Madhya Pradesh and has also been given the responsibility of parliamentary affairs and law and Justice ministries.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been given the responsibility of the ministry of sports and youth welfare as well as the ministry of technical education, skill development and employment in the government.

Here is a list of ministers:



* Narottam Mishra - Home, jail, parliamentary affairs and law



* Gopal Bhargava - Public works, cottage and village industries

* Tulsi Ram Silvat - Water resources, fisheries welfare and fisheries development

* Vijay Shah - Forest

* Jadgish Deora - Commercial taxes, finance, planning economic and statistics

* Bisahu Lal Singh - Food civil supplies and consumer protection

* Yashodhara Raje Scindia - Sports and youth welfare, technical education cell development and employment

* Bhupendra Singh - Urban development and housing

* Meena Singh Mandwe - Primitive caste welfare, Scheduled Caste welfare

* Kamal Patel - Farmers welfare and agricultural development

* Aidal Singh Kanshana - Public health engineering

* Govind Singh Rajput - Revenue, transport

* Brijendra Pratap Singh - Mineral resources, labour

* Vishwas Sarang - Medical education, Bhopal gas tragedy relief and rehabilitation

* Imarti Devi - Women and child development

* Prabhuram Chaudhary - Public health and family welfare

* Mahendra Singh Sisodia - Panchayat and rural development

* Pradyuman Singh Tomar - Energy

* Prem Singh Patel - Animal husbandry, social justice and disabled welfare

* Om Prakash Sakleva - Micro, small and medium enterprises, science and technology

* Usha Thakur - Tourism, culture, spirituality

* Arvind Bhadoria - Cooperatives, lake service management

* Mohan Yadav - Higher education

* Hardeep Singh Dung - New and renewable energy, environment

* Rajwardhan Singh Prem Singh Dattigaon - Industrial policy and investment promotion

Ministers of state

* Bharat Singh Kushwah - Horticulture and food processing (Independent Charge), Narmada Valley development

* Inder Singh Parmar - School education (Independent Charge), general administration

* Ramkhelavan Patel - Backward class and minority welfare and denotified nomadic and semi-nomadic caste welfare (Independent Charge), panchayat and rural development

* Ram Kishore (Nano) Kanware - AYUSH (Independent Charge), water resources

* Brijendra Singh Yadav - Public health engineering

* Giriraj Dandotia - Farmer welfare and agriculture development

* Suresh Dhakad - PWD

* OPS Bhadauria - Urban administration and development

