Home / India News / Nation has lost a visionary leader: President Kovind on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise

Nation has lost a visionary leader: President Kovind on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise

Paswan was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised, Kovind said condoling his demise.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020 following illness. He was 74. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/ HT Archive)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the nation has lost a visionary leader in the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paswan was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalised, Kovind said condoling his demise.

“In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized,” the president tweeted.

Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Paswan died at the age of 74 on Thursday.

“A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters,” Kovind said in another tweet.

Announcing Paswan’s death, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted in Hindi, “Papa...you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa.” Ram Vilas Paswan, who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital here a few days ago.

