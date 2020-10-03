Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras

Nation wants justice for India’s daughter, tweets Rahul Gandhi hours after visiting Hathras

He tweeted hours after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras by ‘upper’ caste men on September 14.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 23:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interact with the family members of the Hathras gang-rape victim (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday evening visited Hathras gang-rape victim’s family and said the whole country was united in seeking justice for the daughter of India.

He tweeted hours after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras by ‘upper’ caste men on September 14. A fortnight later, she breathed her last in New Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital and her body was cremated at midnight by Uttar Pradesh Police. The victim’s family members’ were allegedly not allowed to take part in the cremation.

“I met the afflicted family of Hathras and understood their pain. I assured them that we are standing with them in this difficult time and will help them in getting justice. The UP government will not be able to do anything arbitrary as it wants, because now the whole country is standing to bring justice to the daughter of this country,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

After spending over 30 minutes with the victim’s kin, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi told reporters that the Congress party stood with the aggrieved family. “The family couldn’t see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we’ll continue this fight,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said the state government must protect the grieving family. “I stand with the family. It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure their safety,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Oct 03, 2020 22:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 23:11 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand adds 503 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally crosses 50,000-mark
Oct 04, 2020 00:20 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to demolish extremely dangerous buildings
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Concrete road at Taloja in Navi Mumbai ready for use this week
Oct 04, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.