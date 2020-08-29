National Conference’s political committee meets for the first time since nullification of Article 370

Former chief minister Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) on Saturday held the meeting of its Political Affairs Committee for the first time in Srinagar since Jammu & Kashmir was divested of its special status and split into two Union territories in August last year.

Omar Abdullah, who was among the NC leaders to attend the meeting of the committee, said important things were discussed at the meeting without providing further details.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of NC’s announcement this week that it will launch a joint political struggle for the restoration of the special status, and Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood along with other major parties like one-time arch-rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The leaders of the political parties signed a declaration a day before Article 370 was nullified to strip Jammu & Kashmir of its special status last year, saying they will be united in defending the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu & Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, who were released from detention in March, have held a series of meetings since their release. The two were among three chief ministers and hundreds of people detained as part of sweeping measures taken to prevent protests against the constitutional changes to Jammu & Kashmir’s status last year.

There has been some resumption of political activities over the last few weeks. On Thursday, the PDP took out a protest rally from its party office against human rights violations and for the release of political leaders. The newly-launched Apni Party has also held a meeting and demanded the restoration of the statehood.

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav held a series of meetings with the leaders of his and other parties during his visit to Kashmir on Thursday.

